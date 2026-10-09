DMRC to close entry and exit at 45 Delhi stations

You can still switch lines at all these stations except New Delhi, so your route might just be a bit trickier.

The protest, called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and declared unauthorized by police, is demanding Kumar's resignation amid opposition allegations concerning the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Around 7,000 CRPF personnel are being deployed to keep things in check.

Expect more travel disruptions near New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations and keep an eye on DMRC updates before heading out.