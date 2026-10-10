Domkhonei Touthang allegedly shot dead at Chassad village sparking unrest
India
Tensions flared in Manipur's Kamjong district on Friday after Domkhonei Touthang was allegedly shot dead at Chassad village.
The incident set off unrest in the area, with reports of gunfire continuing and several houses being burned.
Authorities impose prohibitory orders in Chassad
Authorities quickly imposed prohibitory orders around Chassad to prevent large gatherings and deployed extra security.
The Kuki-Zo Women's Forum strongly condemned the killing, urging a fair investigation and better protection for civilians, especially women, caught up in the ongoing conflict.