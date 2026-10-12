'Don't drag us into politics': CJI amid Delhi protests row
What's the story
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday said that there should be no impediment to the movement of lawyers and court staff amid the curbs in Delhi due to the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. At the same time, he stressed that the SC should not be dragged into these issues. He made the remarks after the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) filed a petition over the alleged detention and assault of lawyers during the protests.
Upcoming hearing
Similar plea filed by another lawyer
The bench, which also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.
A similar plea has also been filed by another lawyer alleging police excesses during the ongoing protests, despite the court order that the police must refrain from arbitrarily detaining peaceful protestors.
In an order passed on Sunday, the SC warned the authorities not to disrupt internet services or impede the work of journalists, lawyers and other professionals.
Court operations
Delhi Police continuing to flout SC's directions: Plea
Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan alleged that these directions continue to be flouted by the Delhi Police.
"The court has repeatedly said that we (protestors, citizens) must cooperate and exercise restraint. I would hope that the Court says the same to the police. That has not come from this Bench so far. I hope that happens because of the police excesses and the hooligans running around with sticks and lathis," he said.
Police conduct
Court takes note of police excesses
CJI Kant stressed that the Supreme Court's functioning should not be disrupted by protests.
He said, "....the Court should not be dragged into any kind of political activity. There should not be any incitement or obstruction in the functioning of the Court, the movement of lawyers, court staff or litigants. They should be allowed to work. We will hear the case tomorrow."
He reiterated that "every lawyer....has the right to be part of peaceful activities, wherever the identified locations are."
Petition details
CJI declined meeting with INDIA bloc
On Sunday, CJI Kant declined the request made by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi for a meeting to discuss issues related to the SIR.
"The Supreme Court's doors are open to everyone. Any petition from any common citizen or member of an elected body is welcome. Every....citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law," he told reporters after National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) 33rd Foundation Day function.
Reasons
Why CJI declined meeting
Per IE, the CJI raised four points for declining the meeting.
First, he said the issues of SIR and those related to the CEC were pending before the court.
Second, the CJI pointed out that the court doesn't have the powers to take cognizance of such grievances on the "administrative side."
He said related petitions will be taken up on Tuesday and reiterated the court's commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of citizens and that its doors were always open.