'Don't drag us into politics': CJI amid Delhi protests row

The bench, which also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.

A similar plea has also been filed by another lawyer alleging police excesses during the ongoing protests, despite the court order that the police must refrain from arbitrarily detaining peaceful protestors.

In an order passed on Sunday, the SC warned the authorities not to disrupt internet services or impede the work of journalists, lawyers and other professionals.