Don't panic-buy fuel: Yogi Adityanath on rumors of fuel crisis

Adityanath also spoke about home delivery of LPG cylinders

To make life easier, district officials have been told to ramp up home delivery of LPG cylinders so people don't crowd gas agencies.

Adityanath also stressed that spreading false information only creates unnecessary stress and hurts the community.

He wrapped up by urging everyone to work with the government and look out for each other, because teamwork keeps things running smoothly even when global news gets tense.