Don't panic-buy fuel: Yogi Adityanath on rumors of fuel crisis
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants everyone to chill. There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the state.
He called out rumors about a fuel crisis as just that: rumors, likely sparked by news from the Middle East.
His main message? Don't panic-buy or hoard fuel; things are under control.
Adityanath also spoke about home delivery of LPG cylinders
To make life easier, district officials have been told to ramp up home delivery of LPG cylinders so people don't crowd gas agencies.
Adityanath also stressed that spreading false information only creates unnecessary stress and hurts the community.
He wrapped up by urging everyone to work with the government and look out for each other, because teamwork keeps things running smoothly even when global news gets tense.