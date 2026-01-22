DRDO's hypersonic missile and submarine tech to debut at Republic Day 2026 India Jan 22, 2026

DRDO is set to show off some of its coolest homegrown defense tech at the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026, in New Delhi.

The spotlight will be on a new hypersonic missile and advanced submarine gear, with more innovations featured during Bharat Parv at Red Fort from January 26-31.