DRDO's hypersonic missile and submarine tech to debut at Republic Day 2026
DRDO is set to show off some of its coolest homegrown defense tech at the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026, in New Delhi.
The spotlight will be on a new hypersonic missile and advanced submarine gear, with more innovations featured during Bharat Parv at Red Fort from January 26-31.
What's new this year?
The star attraction is the LR-AShM—a hypersonic missile that can strike long-range targets and track both moving and stationary objects.
It's a big step for India's coastal defense, built using indigenously developed sensors and indigenous avionics systems.
Submarine upgrades on display
At Bharat Parv, DRDO will showcase its latest submarine tech: an Integrated Combat Suite for underwater surveillance, heavy torpedoes for tackling threats, and Air Independent Propulsion systems to help subs stay hidden longer.
All these boost the Navy's underwater capabilities.
More cutting-edge weapons in action
The parade isn't just about missiles—expect to see main battle tanks like Arjun, artillery systems, BrahMos and Akash missiles, battlefield radars, and anti-tank guided missiles.
It all highlights how India is pushing forward with self-reliant defense innovation.