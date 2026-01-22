DRDO's new hypersonic missile to debut at Republic Day 2026

India's latest defense tech flex: the DRDO's Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile (LRAShM) will make its first public appearance at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026. This missile can zip 1,500km in about 15 minutes—seriously fast.

What makes LRAShM special? LRAShM uses indigenously developed sensors and avionics to track moving targets.

Development and testing have continued, and it's designed to carry different types of payloads depending on the mission.

Why does it matter? With LRAShM, India boosts its capabilities in the Indian Ocean region and shows off some serious self-made tech skills.

DRDO officials say the technology exists to enhance ranges to about 3,000 to 3,500km.