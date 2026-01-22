DRDO's new hypersonic missile to debut at Republic Day 2026
India's latest defense tech flex: the DRDO's Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile (LRAShM) will make its first public appearance at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026.
This missile can zip 1,500km in about 15 minutes—seriously fast.
What makes LRAShM special?
LRAShM uses indigenously developed sensors and avionics to track moving targets.
Development and testing have continued, and it's designed to carry different types of payloads depending on the mission.
Why does it matter?
With LRAShM, India boosts its capabilities in the Indian Ocean region and shows off some serious self-made tech skills.
DRDO officials say the technology exists to enhance ranges to about 3,000 to 3,500km.
What else is happening at the parade?
Alongside LRAShM, you'll spot Akash missiles, Dhanush guns, and Suryastra rocket launchers rolling down Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
About 10,000 special guests will get a front-row seat to all this action.