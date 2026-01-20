DRDO's 'Surya' laser weapon can destroy targets 20km away
DRDO is building "Surya," a powerful new laser weapon that can knock out drones, missiles, and aircraft from up to 20km away.
Designed for quick movement on two trucks plus a control unit, Surya is part of India's push for advanced defense tech.
Specs at a glance:
Surya packs a 300kW hybrid gas laser with top-tier beam quality and a large 60cm aperture.
It uses high-speed cooling tech and adaptive controls to stay accurate—even in bad weather or smoky conditions.
It has validated long-range tracking/target-acquisition capability and a Beam Control System that improves effectiveness against moving or multiple targets, keeping its aim steady over long distances.
How does it stack up globally?
With its 300kW power and 20km range, Surya is among the most powerful Indian laser systems reported and places India among countries developing high-power laser defenses.