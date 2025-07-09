Next Article
Drones and sleeper cells: Unveiling the Gurdaspur arms haul
Punjab Police just busted a big weapons stash in Gurdaspur, finding AK-47s, ammo, and grenades tied to Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Rinda and Babbar Khalsa International.
This arms haul was part of a larger ISI-backed plot targeting Punjab's security.
Why Gurdaspur is in the crosshairs of smugglers
Gurdaspur's forests and rivers make it a favorite spot for cross-border smuggling and drone drops—over 40 drones were caught here last year alone.
The area is also used for storing weapons, which keeps it at the center of ongoing efforts by police to shut down sleeper cells and keep Punjab safe.