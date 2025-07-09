Next Article
DU proposes major PG syllabus revisions
Delhi University is considering dropping key topics like Hindu nationalism, caste issues, Islam, and LGBTQ+ studies from its postgraduate courses in Political Science, Sociology, and Geography.
The proposed changes were discussed in a recent committee meeting.
Critics say removing content on communal violence, minority identities...
Many students and faculty are worried these cuts could limit honest conversations about India's diversity, social challenges, and even its relationships with neighbors like Pakistan and China.
A final decision is expected after a follow-up meeting in July.