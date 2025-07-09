Trade unions strike in Bengal, government ensures normalcy
A massive nationwide strike kicked off early Wednesday, with over 25 crore workers from banking, insurance, mining, and more joining in.
Led by 10 major trade unions and backed by Left parties, protesters blocked trains and roads across West Bengal.
Their main issues? New labor codes, privatization of public sector jobs, rising prices, and the increase in contract-based work.
Workers' message to government
This isn't just about one state—it's a big moment for worker rights across India.
The unions say government policies are putting job security at risk and making things tougher for regular people.
While busses are running and essential services like hospitals and the internet remain open, daily commutes could be tricky due to roadblocks.
The message from workers is clear: they want stronger protections and fairer policies that actually help them out.