Trade unions strike in Bengal, government ensures normalcy

Workers' message to government

This isn't just about one state—it's a big moment for worker rights across India.

The unions say government policies are putting job security at risk and making things tougher for regular people.

While busses are running and essential services like hospitals and the internet remain open, daily commutes could be tricky due to roadblocks.

The message from workers is clear: they want stronger protections and fairer policies that actually help them out.