Heavy rainfall displaces 116 families in Tripura

Several rivers—including the Muhuri and Lawgang—have risen way past danger levels, raising the risk of more flooding. Disaster teams are on standby to help with emergencies as water keeps rising.

Authorities are conducting flood drills across Tripura

Tripura is running flood drills at 60 spots (including Agartala) to prep for evacuations and keep everyone safe.

Last year's floods were deadly, so this time authorities are working hard to be ready for anything.