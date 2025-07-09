Next Article
Heavy rainfall displaces 116 families in Tripura
Nonstop rain in South Tripura has pushed 116 families (about 380 people) into relief camps across Belonia.
Thankfully, no new casualties have been reported, though there was one drowning last week in West Tripura.
Several rivers have risen past danger levels
Several rivers—including the Muhuri and Lawgang—have risen way past danger levels, raising the risk of more flooding.
Disaster teams are on standby to help with emergencies as water keeps rising.
Authorities are conducting flood drills across Tripura
Tripura is running flood drills at 60 spots (including Agartala) to prep for evacuations and keep everyone safe.
Last year's floods were deadly, so this time authorities are working hard to be ready for anything.