Salary hike for trainee railway employees
Good news for railway trainees: the Ministry of Railways just announced that your time stuck at home during the COVID-19 lockdown will count as official duty.
This means you're now eligible for salary increments, even if your training was interrupted by the nationwide shutdown.
The move comes after a Zonal Railway unit asked what happens to trainees who couldn't work during that time.
Decision covers trainees whose work was interrupted by lockdown
Back in 2020, trainees were allowed to receive stipends while staying home for up to six months—now, that same rule covers the full lockdown period.
This one-time decision is meant to offer financial relief and a morale boost to young railway staff who faced a lot of uncertainty during those months.
It's a clear sign that the ministry wants to support its workforce through tough times.