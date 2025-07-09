Stranded Indian pilgrims in Tibet seek rescue
Twenty-three Indian pilgrims from Mumbai and Dubai are stuck in Tibet after the Miteri Bridge, their only route back to Nepal, collapsed because of a sudden flood.
Now, getting home would mean paying over ₹3.6 lakh for a flight—way more than the usual fare.
Bridge collapsed due to floods
The bridge gave way after floods hit the Bhotekoshi River, likely caused by a glacial lake burst.
The disaster has already claimed at least one life and left about 30 people missing on both sides of the border.
It's also messed up local infrastructure and trade between Nepal and China.
Hope authorities will reopen alternative border crossing soon
The Indian embassy is teaming up with Nepali officials to help get everyone home safely.
The stranded group is hoping authorities will reopen an alternative border crossing soon, especially since some are facing personal emergencies and aren't sure when they'll be able to leave Tibet.