IMD weather update: Mumbai to experience rain relief
Good news for Mumbai—starting July 10, the city and its suburbs are set to see lighter monsoon showers instead of the recent downpour.
Still, a yellow alert is in place for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on July 9, while Raigad holds onto its orange alert.
So far, Mumbai's already clocked up 28% of its usual seasonal rainfall.
IMD has orange alert for Maharashtra until July 11
The rain's been intense enough to close schools in Nagpur and disrupt daily life in several states.
IMD has orange alerts out for Maharashtra and five other states until July 11 due to risks like thunderstorms, flooding, and travel delays.
Plus, heavy rain is expected to continue across central, eastern, northern India—and even the northeast—so it's smart to stay updated if you're traveling or have outdoor plans.