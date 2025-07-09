IMD weather update: Mumbai to experience rain relief

IMD has orange alert for Maharashtra until July 11

The rain's been intense enough to close schools in Nagpur and disrupt daily life in several states.

IMD has orange alerts out for Maharashtra and five other states until July 11 due to risks like thunderstorms, flooding, and travel delays.

Plus, heavy rain is expected to continue across central, eastern, northern India—and even the northeast—so it's smart to stay updated if you're traveling or have outdoor plans.