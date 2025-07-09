Next Article
Man attacks fiancee for canceling wedding
A 26-year-old man, Abdul Shaikh, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking his 22-year-old fiancee at her workplace in Dharavi, Mumbai.
The incident happened after she called off their wedding, and Shaikh reportedly suspected her of talking to another man.
Fiancee managed to escape as people nearby stepped in
During the argument, Shaikh tried to attack her with a blade but only injured her cheek before she managed to escape as people nearby stepped in.
She was treated at Sion Hospital and is recovering.
Police have filed charges under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law and are actively searching for Shaikh, who is still on the run.