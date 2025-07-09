Next Article
Rising tensions trigger refugee influx in Mizoram
Since early July, over 4,000 people have fled fighting in Myanmar's Chin State and crossed into Mizoram.
This recent wave joins the 30,000+ refugees already living there since Myanmar's 2021 military coup.
Local groups helping with essentials
Local groups like the Young Mizo Association are stepping up to help with shelter and essentials, but resources are stretched thin.
Many refugees are staying with relatives or in community halls.
The situation highlights ongoing humanitarian challenges at the border—and shows how much local communities matter when crisis hits.