Dubai 16-year-old Rylen Anil uncovers NEET and JEE cloud misconfiguration
Rylen Anil, a 16-year-old ethical hacker and Class 12 student from Dubai, uncovered a temporary misconfiguration in the cloud storage component tied to the NEET and JEE exam portals.
This flaw exposed roughly 1.79 lakh result records and 1.87 lakh admit-card PDFs, including names, birth dates, and phone numbers.
Once Rylen flagged it, IIT Roorkee (which handles JEE Advanced) quickly fixed the issue and reassured everyone there was no massive breach.
Rylen Anil's ethical hacking journey
Rylen's not your average high schooler: he started coding at seven, moved into ethical hacking by Class eight, and now works with g4mra, a top-ranked global cybersecurity team.
Besides hacking for good causes, he builds AI tools and is a Core Committee member at the Artificial Intelligence Students Club (AISC).
Looking ahead, Rylen hopes to keep leveling up in cybersecurity and use his skills to make the internet safer for everyone.