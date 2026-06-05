Dubai 16-year-old Rylen Anil uncovers NEET and JEE cloud misconfiguration

Rylen Anil's ethical hacking journey

Rylen's not your average high schooler: he started coding at seven, moved into ethical hacking by Class eight, and now works with g4mra, a top-ranked global cybersecurity team.

Besides hacking for good causes, he builds AI tools and is a Core Committee member at the Artificial Intelligence Students Club (AISC).

Looking ahead, Rylen hopes to keep leveling up in cybersecurity and use his skills to make the internet safer for everyone.