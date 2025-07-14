Next Article
EAM Jaishankar discusses trade measures with Wang Yi
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with China's Wang Yi in Beijing, calling for both sides to ease tensions along the disputed border (LAC).
The meeting wasn't just about security—trade issues were also on the table, especially China's restrictions on key mineral exports.
'Real peace at the border...'
Jaishankar emphasized that real peace at the border is essential for any real trust between the countries.
He pushed to remove trade "roadblocks" and said stable India-China relations aren't just good for them—they help the whole world.
Jaishankar highlighted that mutual respect and keeping things constructive are the way forward.