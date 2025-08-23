ED busts $15 million tech support scam in Delhi-NCR

Group laundered money through a web of bank accounts

Investigators discovered the group laundered money through a complex web of over 200 bank accounts, including foreign accounts, before bringing it back to India.

During the raids, officials froze 30 bank accounts and seized eight luxury cars—plus evidence suggesting the purchase of pricey homes with their earnings.

This crackdown follows a CBI case about this scam, which ran between November 2022 and April 2024.