Next Article
ED busts $15 million tech support scam in Delhi-NCR
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just busted a massive tech support scam that swindled over $15 million (about ₹130 crore) from US citizens.
The operation, carried out in Gurugram, Noida, and New Delhi, found that Arjun Gulati, Divyansh Goel, and Abhinav Kalra were running illegal call centers pretending to offer tech help.
Group laundered money through a web of bank accounts
Investigators discovered the group laundered money through a complex web of over 200 bank accounts, including foreign accounts, before bringing it back to India.
During the raids, officials froze 30 bank accounts and seized eight luxury cars—plus evidence suggesting the purchase of pricey homes with their earnings.
This crackdown follows a CBI case about this scam, which ran between November 2022 and April 2024.