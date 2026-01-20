ED cracks down on Sabarimala gold theft across South India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided 21 spots in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, digging into the Sabarimala gold theft case.
The investigation is about a planned conspiracy where gold was systematically stolen from sacred idols and temple doors at the Lord Ayyappa shrine—thanks to both criminal planning and some serious lapses by those in charge.
Where things stand now
Right now, 13 people are in jail while officials try to track down melted gold using frozen bank accounts.
The Kerala High Court called the heist a "planned plunder" and ordered a fresh scientific check of the temple's gold fittings.
Some big names are caught up too: former Devaswom president N Vasu's bail was denied with his remand extended, while other key suspects are awaiting their bail hearings.
Requests for a CBI probe have been made.