ED cracks down on Sabarimala gold theft across South India

Where things stand now

Right now, 13 people are in jail while officials try to track down melted gold using frozen bank accounts.

The Kerala High Court called the heist a "planned plunder" and ordered a fresh scientific check of the temple's gold fittings.

Some big names are caught up too: former Devaswom president N Vasu's bail was denied with his remand extended, while other key suspects are awaiting their bail hearings.

Requests for a CBI probe have been made.