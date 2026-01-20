ED raids 21 spots in Sabarimala gold theft and money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided 21 locations across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka while investigating a major gold theft from the Sabarimala temple.
Back in 2019, gold-coated idols weighing over 42kg were sent for repair but came back lighter by about 4.5kg—sparking suspicions of theft and money laundering.
What's happening now?
Turns out, the missing gold was extracted at a Chennai facility and sold off to a jeweler in Ballari, Karnataka. The ED has registered an ECIR and is probing alleged large-scale money laundering.
Raids targeted homes of the accused, temple board offices, and businesses involved.
Several people—including a contractor, the chief priest, three CPI(M) leaders, including a former MLA, and a jeweler—have been arrested so far.
The investigation is still underway under Kerala High Court's watchful eye.