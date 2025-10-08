ED raids Mumbai homes of 'Drishyam 2' actors Alfiya, Faisal
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out raids across Mumbai, targeting people suspected of laundering money from drug sales.
Their main focus was on Faisal Javed Shaikh and Alfiya Faisal Shaikh, believed to be part of a network moving illegal cash.
Eight spots were searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, all tied to tracking down where the drug money goes.
Faisal Shaikh is accused of getting 'meow meow'
Faisal Shaikh is accused of getting "meow meow" (mephedrone) from Salim Dola, a well-known name in the drug scene.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is now offering a reward for tips that lead to Dola's arrest, showing just how serious they are about breaking up these drug networks.
This is all part of a bigger push to tackle narcotics trafficking in the city.