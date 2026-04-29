Education Ministry intervenes at NIT Kurukshetra after 4 student suicides
After four student deaths by suicide in just two months, NIT Kurukshetra is set for major reforms.
The Ministry of Education stepped in, leading to the director's resignation and a new acting director taking charge.
Things got tense on campus after a student's death on April 16, 2026, resulting in classes being paused and hostels cleared out for a while.
Dharmendra Pradhan calls for campus reforms
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called for better campus governance and stronger support for students.
Upgrades are planned for hostels, faculty will get special training to mentor students, and there will be clearer ways for students and teachers to connect.
The Haryana Human Rights Commission is also checking in, asking the institute and local authorities for detailed reports on what happened.
Select batches have been asked to return from May 9, with hopes that these changes will make things better moving forward.