Eight Gir lions die, tests find no CDV or Babesia
India
Eight lions, including six cubs, recently died in Gujarat's Gir landscape, but the government says there's no disease outbreak to worry about.
Tests found no sign of canine distemper virus (CDV) or Babesia: Turns out the cause was linked to seasonal stress, dehydration, natural causes and isolated incidents, not illness.
Officials detick and quarantine Gir lions
Officials have stepped up with deticking drives and quarantined 17 lions near the affected area; most have recovered and been released.
Unlike the big CDV scare in 2018, these deaths aren't part of a cluster.
Experts also say it's best not to use available CDV vaccines on wild lions right now.
The state is keeping a close watch on its precious Asiatic lion population to keep them safe.