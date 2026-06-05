Eight Gir lions die, tests find no CDV or Babesia

Officials detick and quarantine Gir lions

Officials have stepped up with deticking drives and quarantined 17 lions near the affected area; most have recovered and been released.

Unlike the big CDV scare in 2018, these deaths aren't part of a cluster.

Experts also say it's best not to use available CDV vaccines on wild lions right now.

The state is keeping a close watch on its precious Asiatic lion population to keep them safe.