Eighth Central Pay Commission to consult central employees and pensioners
India
Big changes could be coming for central government employees and pensioners.
The Eighth Central Pay Commission is hitting the road to chat with stakeholders about salaries, pensions, and allowances.
Submissions open online until May 31
The commission will meet folks in Hyderabad (May 18-19), Srinagar (June 1-4), and Ladakh (June 8).
If you've got ideas or concerns, you can send them in online by May 31.
Leading the panel is former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, joined by IIM Bangalore's Professor Pulak Ghosh and former IAS officer Pankaj Jain, so it looks like they're serious about getting this right.