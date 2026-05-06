Eighth Central Pay Commission to consult central employees and pensioners

Submissions open online until May 31

The commission will meet folks in Hyderabad (May 18-19), Srinagar (June 1-4), and Ladakh (June 8).

If you've got ideas or concerns, you can send them in online by May 31.

Leading the panel is former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, joined by IIM Bangalore's Professor Pulak Ghosh and former IAS officer Pankaj Jain, so it looks like they're serious about getting this right.