Eighth Pay Commission 1st meeting in Delhi hears union demands
India
The first meeting for the Eighth Pay Commission just happened in Delhi, bringing together central government employee unions to talk pay and perks.
Big asks on the table include raising minimum basic pay to ₹69,000, a fitment factor of 3.83, and bringing back the old pension scheme.
Unions press for 6% annual raises
Union reps are pushing for fairer salaries, like ending gender pay gaps, bumping up yearly raises from 3% to 6%, and increasing allowances such as HRA.
Shiva Gopal Mishra from the Railwaymen's Federation also suggested shortening the Pay Commission cycle from 10 years to 5 years.
The commission aims to submit its report in 18 months, with employees expect implementation with effect from January 2026.