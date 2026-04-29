Eighth Pay Commission 1st meeting in Delhi hears union demands

Unions press for 6% annual raises

Union reps are pushing for fairer salaries, like ending gender pay gaps, bumping up yearly raises from 3% to 6%, and increasing allowances such as HRA.

Shiva Gopal Mishra from the Railwaymen's Federation also suggested shortening the Pay Commission cycle from 10 years to 5 years.

The commission aims to submit its report in 18 months, with employees expect implementation with effect from January 2026.