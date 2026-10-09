Election Commission limits Form 7 objections to curb bulk complaints
India
The Election Commission just set new limits on how many times you can object to names in the electoral roll.
Now, one person can file up to 10 Form 7 applications during the entire period of claims and objections and five applications per month during the period of continuous updation of electoral rolls.
The goal? To stop people from flooding the system with bulk complaints and make things smoother for officials.
Objections must include signature and information
From now on, every objection has to include complete information and a signature, following official rules.
The Commission says this should help keep the process genuine and make updating voter lists more efficient for everyone involved.