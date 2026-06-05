Electricity providers schedule Delhi outages Saturday June 6 for upgrades
India
Heads up, Delhi! Several neighborhoods will have planned power outages on Saturday, June 6, as electricity providers do some system upgrades.
Areas like Janakpuri, Nangloi, Palam, and Saket will see the lights go out at different times.
The goal: smoother and more reliable power in the long run.
Detailed outage timings and precautions
Palam loses power from 8am to 9:30am Nizamuddin from 8am to 10am Mundka has two cuts between 9am and 11am and Saket goes dark from 10am to 11am
Sarita Vihar (10:40am to 2:40 p.m.) and Nangloi (11am to 2 p.m.) have longer outages.
Keep your devices charged, grab a flashlight or two, and if you run into issues, helplines are open for complaints.