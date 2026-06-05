Electricity providers schedule Delhi outages Saturday June 6 for upgrades

Detailed outage timings and precautions

Palam loses power from 8am to 9:30am Nizamuddin from 8am to 10am Mundka has two cuts between 9am and 11am and Saket goes dark from 10am to 11am

Sarita Vihar (10:40am to 2:40 p.m.) and Nangloi (11am to 2 p.m.) have longer outages.

Keep your devices charged, grab a flashlight or two, and if you run into issues, helplines are open for complaints.