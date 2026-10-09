Enforcement Directorate arrests Pravin Shinde and Brijesh Moradiya over mephedrone
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Pravin Shinde and Brijesh Moradiya, who are allegedly involved in an international drug ring tied to Salim Ismail Dola.
This bust is part of a bigger crackdown on the illegal production and sale of mephedrone, with money reportedly moved through shady channels like hawala.
Shinde produced drugs, Moradiya sourced chemicals
Investigators say Shinde handled making the drugs and invested the profits in assets, while Moradiya sourced key chemicals needed for production.
The group's finances were managed using systems like Angadiya to move cash around.
In June, ED raided spots across Mumbai, Surat, Ankleshwar, and Rajkot, seizing assets worth ₹1.33 crore.
The probe is still ongoing as officials dig deeper into how this network operated.