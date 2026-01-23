EU leaders to attend India's Republic Day parade
India's Republic Day parade is getting some big international guests this year—Portuguese PM Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Their visit highlights the EU's public support for India's sovereignty, especially as tensions with Khalistani groups and Pakistan's ISI continue.
The timing lines up with the 16th India-EU Summit.
Why it matters: Diplomacy, security, and a strong message
Having top EU leaders at the parade isn't just about ceremony—it comes as India and the EU discuss trade, defense, and cybersecurity partnerships.
The move also sends a clear signal against violent threats from Khalistani groups backed by Pakistan, which Indian agencies are actively investigating.
The summit will focus on boosting joint efforts to tackle these security challenges together.