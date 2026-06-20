EU lifts travel advisory for Assam, Sarma sees tourism gains
Big news for Assam: The European Union (EU) has just lifted its travel advisory, which means tourists from all 27 EU countries can now visit more freely.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says this move could bring in more visitors and fresh business opportunities.
The update comes after recent trips by EU diplomats and follows similar positive steps from Australia and Japan.
MoU links EU and Assam businesses
A top-level EU team recently spent two days in Assam, signing a memorandum of understanding to help connect European businesses with local companies.
While some districts still have travel restrictions, Sarma is encouraging local entrepreneurs to get ready (think homestays, food experiences, and unique cultural offerings) to make the most of the expected tourist wave from Europe.