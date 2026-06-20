EU lifts travel advisory for Assam, Sarma sees tourism gains India Jun 20, 2026

Big news for Assam: The European Union (EU) has just lifted its travel advisory, which means tourists from all 27 EU countries can now visit more freely.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says this move could bring in more visitors and fresh business opportunities.

The update comes after recent trips by EU diplomats and follows similar positive steps from Australia and Japan.