Next Article
Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna convicted in rape case
Prajwal Revanna, a suspended JD(S) leader and former MP, has been convicted by a Bengaluru court for raping and sexually abusing a domestic worker at his farmhouse.
Sentencing is set for Friday.
Revanna's conviction was based on video evidence
Revanna's conviction was based on video evidence found on his phone.
He was arrested after returning from Germany in May 2024, following an SIT investigation.
The case is one of four linked to explicit videos that surfaced in Hassan, which not only led to his electoral defeat but also ended his political career.
```