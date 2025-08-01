Next Article
Rats run over sweets at Lucknow's Ram Asrey; video goes viral
A video showing rats running over ingredient trays at Ram Asrey, a legendary sweet shop in Lucknow, has gone viral and left people pretty shocked.
The clip, posted by Taste of Street on Instagram, shows staff trying to shoo the rodents away but still going ahead with preparing Makhan Malai.
The incident has sparked major concerns about hygiene and food safety.
Ram Asrey responds to the incident
Social media quickly filled up with comments like "So unhygienic" and "I can't even watch this."
While there was no immediate word from authorities, Ram Asrey later said they've served sweets for 220 years and took quick action by calling pest control to fumigate the shop.
They added that customer health is their top priority.
```