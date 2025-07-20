Expert 'mathematically' debunks Air India crash theory

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report on the June 12 Air India crash, which killed 260 people. The report noted that fuel switches were moved from "run" to "cutoff" within one second. Some media reports suggested this was intentional, a claim aviation expert Captain Eshan Khalid strongly refuted.

Expert analysis Khalid questions timing of switch adjustments Khalid questioned the timing of the switch adjustments, stating it would have taken 500 milliseconds to move both switches. He wondered why there was a 10-second delay in reversing the switches if one pilot noticed and asked about the cutoff. "For the sake of argument, let's assume one pilot was [trying to kill themselves]. The other pilot was trying to live," he said, questioning why both pilots didn't act faster in a life-threatening situation.

Alternative theory What the AAIB report says Khalid proposed that an electrical signal could have turned off the fuel supply instead of manual switch adjustments. He speculated the switches were only moved later when pilots attempted to restart the engines unsuccessfully. The AAIB report confirmed that both engine fuel cutoff switches transitioned from "run" to "cutoff" within one second after reaching maximum airspeed at 08:08:42 UTC.

Report findings 'Cut off the fuel supply...': Confusion in cockpit before crash The AAIB report also highlighted confusion in the cockpit before the crash. In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so. This has led to speculation about possible human error or mechanical malfunction leading to this tragedy.