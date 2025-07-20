Mumbai to see more rain in next 48 hours

Page Loader
IMD predicts light to moderate rain on 20 July

By Snehil Singh
Jul 20, 2025
10:18 am
Mumbai is expected to witness increased rainfall over the next two days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain on July 20, with conditions likely to intensify from July 21. Residents may also experience strong winds and thunderstorms during this period.

Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging, traffic jams in Mumbai

The heavy rainfall has already caused waterlogging on several key routes in Mumbai, resulting in major traffic snarls. The Andheri Subway was temporarily shut earlier this week to ensure public ssafety after being submerged due to the downpour. Despite these disruptions, no weather alert has been issued for the city yet.

Mumbai's drinking water reservoirs near full capacity

The heavy rainfall has also increased the water levels in Mumbai's drinking water reservoirs. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the seven reservoirs are now at 81.86% of their total capacity. These include Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi.

IMD forecasts continued rain in Mumbai next week

The IMD has predicted more rain in Mumbai next week. The weather forecast for the coming days is as follows: On July 20, the city will remain hot and humid with possible evening or night thunderstorms. On July 21, mostly cloudy skies with moderate daytime rainfall are expected. Cloudy skies and mild temperatures are expected on July 22, while light rain will continue on July 23 under persistent cloud cover.