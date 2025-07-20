Mumbai to see more rain in next 48 hours

Mumbai is expected to witness increased rainfall over the next two days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain on July 20, with conditions likely to intensify from July 21. Residents may also experience strong winds and thunderstorms during this period.

Impact on city Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging, traffic jams in Mumbai The heavy rainfall has already caused waterlogging on several key routes in Mumbai, resulting in major traffic snarls. The Andheri Subway was temporarily shut earlier this week to ensure public ssafety after being submerged due to the downpour. Despite these disruptions, no weather alert has been issued for the city yet.

Water supply Mumbai's drinking water reservoirs near full capacity The heavy rainfall has also increased the water levels in Mumbai's drinking water reservoirs. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the seven reservoirs are now at 81.86% of their total capacity. These include Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi.