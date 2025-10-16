Explained: Dyuta Krida, the dice game played after Diwali

How is it played?

Families gather early in the morning to play on a Chaupar board with Pasha dice, usually between 5:03am and 7:38am.

The day starts with a ritual bath (Abhyang Snan), everyone puts on new clothes, and women lead a Mangal Aarti to set the mood.

More than just a game, Dyuta Krida is about bonding, sharing laughs, and hoping for good fortune together—it's a unique blend of fun, tradition, and blessings that brings families closer every Diwali.