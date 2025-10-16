Explained: Dyuta Krida, the dice game played after Diwali
Dyuta Krida is a traditional dice game played on Kartik Pratipada, right after Diwali, and this year it's happening on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.
Unlike regular Diwali card games, Dyuta Krida is rooted in spiritual tradition—legend says Lord Shiva created it, and it's played to seek blessings from Goddess Parvati for a lucky and prosperous new year.
It's a big deal in Hindu Samvat and Gujarati New Year festivities.
How is it played?
Families gather early in the morning to play on a Chaupar board with Pasha dice, usually between 5:03am and 7:38am.
The day starts with a ritual bath (Abhyang Snan), everyone puts on new clothes, and women lead a Mangal Aarti to set the mood.
More than just a game, Dyuta Krida is about bonding, sharing laughs, and hoping for good fortune together—it's a unique blend of fun, tradition, and blessings that brings families closer every Diwali.