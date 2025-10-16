Wildfires in 2024-25 season affected 15 million Indians: Study

A recent study found that wildfires affected 15 million people across India during the 2024-25 season, with Uttar Pradesh facing the worst of it. The fires were made worse by crop burning, heatwaves, and dry conditions.

New Delhi's air pollution hit unsafe levels Wildfires pushed New Delhi's air pollution to 13 times the World Health Organization's safe limit.

Globally, about 100 million people were exposed to wildfire smoke, with an area bigger than India burned and over eight billion tons of CO2 released.

India at risk Researchers say human-caused climate change is making wildfires more frequent and intense worldwide.

India saw $44 billion worth of infrastructure at risk—more than the US or China—while huge fires in South America and Canada added to global emissions.

Other countries affected by wildfires Countries like Congo, Nigeria, China, Mozambique, and South Sudan also saw millions affected.

The findings are a wake-up call about how climate change is putting more people and economies in danger.