Wildfires in 2024-25 season affected 15 million Indians: Study
A recent study found that wildfires affected 15 million people across India during the 2024-25 season, with Uttar Pradesh facing the worst of it.
The fires were made worse by crop burning, heatwaves, and dry conditions.
New Delhi's air pollution hit unsafe levels
Wildfires pushed New Delhi's air pollution to 13 times the World Health Organization's safe limit.
Globally, about 100 million people were exposed to wildfire smoke, with an area bigger than India burned and over eight billion tons of CO2 released.
India at risk
Researchers say human-caused climate change is making wildfires more frequent and intense worldwide.
India saw $44 billion worth of infrastructure at risk—more than the US or China—while huge fires in South America and Canada added to global emissions.
Other countries affected by wildfires
Countries like Congo, Nigeria, China, Mozambique, and South Sudan also saw millions affected.
The findings are a wake-up call about how climate change is putting more people and economies in danger.
Need for better wildfire management and climate adaptation
Experts are urging better wildfire management and climate adaptation so communities aren't left vulnerable.
With fire seasons getting worse each year, taking action now could help protect lives, health, and what we care about most.