Explainer: How is air quality measured? What does 'AQI 1,000' mean

Why did we see AQI numbers above 500?

Not all AQI numbers are calculated the same way.

International sites like IQAir use the US EPA method, which can show values well above 500.

But in India, the CPCB caps its scale at 500—anything above that is just called "severe."

So if you see a wild number like 1,000 online, it actually means "off the charts" by Indian standards.