Family alleges Shankar Rishidev killed Rajmani Kumari over dowry demands

A 19-year-old woman named Rajmani Kumari was found dead in Bihar's Araria district, with her family claiming she was murdered by her husband, Shankar Rishidev, after frequent quarrels over dowry demands, including a motorcycle, ₹1 lakh cash, and a gold chain.

Police exhumed her body and were preparing to conduct a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death, while news of the incident sparked commotion in the area.