Farmers' protest in Punjab turns violent, tear gas used
A farmers' protest in Bathinda, Punjab got heated on Wednesday as demonstrators demanded the release of two fellow farmers who've been in jail since last April.
Things escalated when some protesters reportedly threw stones at police, leading officers to use tear gas to break up the crowd.
Police show up in large numbers
Police showed up in large numbers and detained several farmers, who say their right to protest peacefully was ignored.
In nearby Samana, officers blocked more protesters from joining by parking trucks across the road—sparking clashes near a local gurdwara.
The protest was called by the Bharti Kisan Union to demand the release of two arrested farmers.