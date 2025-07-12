Next Article
Father refutes daughter's IIM-Calcutta rape allegation
A recent rape allegation at IIM-Calcutta has taken a surprising turn, as the woman's father now says his daughter wasn't raped in the boys' hostel but instead fell from a car.
The student had reported to police that she was lured to the hostel for counseling and then assaulted after being given a spiked drink.
Accused arrested after woman's complaint
After the incident, the woman called her father around 9:30pm mentioning only that she had fallen but not where she was. Police later found her at SSKM Hospital.
Based on her complaint—which also mentioned threats from the accused—police made an arrest.
This case comes just after another campus assault in Kolkata, raising fresh concerns about student safety.