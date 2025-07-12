Witness protection granted to Dalit man in Dharmasthala case
A former sanitation worker from Dharmasthala has been given round-the-clock police protection after he confessed to burying bodies near the temple between 1995 and 2014.
He told the court on July 11, 2025, that he raised serious allegations against powerful people linked to the temple.
The court stepped in to ensure his safety at home.
Man's complaint and skeletal remains
Police began investigating after his July 3 complaint, where he said he buried victims of suspected rapes and murders.
Skeletal remains were found soon after, putting a spotlight on how the temple is run.
While he hasn't named anyone yet, he hinted at connections to the administration and says he'll reveal more once fully protected.
This case also brings up old controversies around the temple's leadership and unresolved crimes from previous years.