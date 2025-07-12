Russian woman and daughters discovered in Karnataka cave
A Russian woman, Nina Kutina, also referred to as "Mohi," and her two young daughters, Prema and Ama, were discovered living in a cave near Gokarna after police stumbled upon them during a patrol.
They'd been staying there for almost two weeks on a spiritual journey—Kutina had even set up a meditation spot with a Rudra idol.
But the area was risky, with steep cliffs and snakes, so authorities moved them to safety.
Visa issues, deportation proceedings
While helping the family, police learned Kutina had overstayed her business visa since 2017 and re-entered India without proper documents.
After finding her lost passport, officials started deportation proceedings.
Kutina is set to meet immigration authorities on July 14 while she and her daughters remain in protective custody.