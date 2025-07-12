Russian woman and daughters discovered in Karnataka cave India Jul 12, 2025

A Russian woman, Nina Kutina, also referred to as "Mohi," and her two young daughters, Prema and Ama, were discovered living in a cave near Gokarna after police stumbled upon them during a patrol.

They'd been staying there for almost two weeks on a spiritual journey—Kutina had even set up a meditation spot with a Rudra idol.

But the area was risky, with steep cliffs and snakes, so authorities moved them to safety.