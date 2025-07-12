Next Article
Naveen Patnaik recuperates from spine surgery, returns to Odisha
Odisha's BJD chief Naveen Patnaik is back in Bhubaneswar after a successful spine surgery in Mumbai.
After 21 days of recovery, he landed at 2pm on Saturday to cheers and "Jai Jagannath" chants from supporters lining the streets with BJD flags.
The homecoming felt more like a celebration as party loyalists gathered outside his residence.
Patnaik ready to resume duties at Odisha Assembly
Patnaik had his surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22 at Kokilaben Hospital and spent a couple of days in ICU before moving to a private room. He was discharged on July 7.
While he was away, a team led by BJD vice-president Debi Mishra kept things running smoothly for the party.
Now fully recovered, Patnaik is ready to resume his duties at the Odisha Assembly.