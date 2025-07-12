Naveen Patnaik recuperates from spine surgery, returns to Odisha

Patnaik ready to resume duties at Odisha Assembly

Patnaik had his surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22 at Kokilaben Hospital and spent a couple of days in ICU before moving to a private room. He was discharged on July 7.

While he was away, a team led by BJD vice-president Debi Mishra kept things running smoothly for the party.

Now fully recovered, Patnaik is ready to resume his duties at the Odisha Assembly.