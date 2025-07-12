Next Article
Global leaders grace the Ambani wedding
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding turned into a global hotspot, drawing big names from politics, business, and entertainment.
The guest list included leaders like Tony Blair, John Kerry, and Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan—showing just how much India is on the world's radar these days.
Zuckeberg, Kardashian sisters among guests
Tech giant Mark Zuckerberg and Aramco CEO Amin Nasser joined media stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian, adding both business power and Hollywood sparkle to the celebration.
With so many international faces under one roof, the event really highlighted India's growing influence—and its knack for throwing a memorable party.