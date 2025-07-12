Next Article
Himachal Pradesh monsoon devastation: 92 lives lost, ₹751.78 crore damage
Since June 20, heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to 92 deaths—56 from rain-related incidents, and 36 from rain-related road accidents.
Districts like Kullu, Chamba, and Solan have seen the worst of these incidents.
Mandi district worst hit
Mandi district has been hit especially hard, with 15 deaths, 27 missing people, and major damage to homes and infrastructure—including a hydroelectric plant.
Over 850 livestock have died and nearly 250 roads are blocked across the state.
Rescue teams are working non-stop as authorities urge everyone in vulnerable areas to stay alert while the rain continues.