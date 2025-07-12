India's trajectory toward global economic dominance India Jul 12, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India is "rapidly moving toward becoming the world's third-largest economy."

At the 16th Rozgar Mela, he launched a new scheme giving ₹15,000 to young people landing their first private sector job.

This is part of a massive ₹1 lakh crore push to create 3.5 crore jobs.