India's trajectory toward global economic dominance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India is "rapidly moving toward becoming the world's third-largest economy."
At the 16th Rozgar Mela, he launched a new scheme giving ₹15,000 to young people landing their first private sector job.
This is part of a massive ₹1 lakh crore push to create 3.5 crore jobs.
Manufacturing—especially electronics and defense—has become India's strength: Modi
Modi highlighted how manufacturing—especially electronics and defense—has become India's strength.
Electronics production now hits ₹11 lakh crore, while defense manufacturing crossed ₹1.25 lakh crore after Operation Sindoor.
Initiatives like Make in India are fueling this growth.
Over 90 crore people have gained welfare benefits
Over 90 crore people have gained welfare benefits through government schemes, according to an International Labour Organisation report Modi cited.
Plus, four crore homes built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have boosted rural jobs.
Modi's vision for India
Modi sees targeted efforts in manufacturing and welfare as key to millions of new jobs and broader support for citizens—helping power India toward that top-three global spot.