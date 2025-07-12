Next Article
Brave teen thwarts kidnapping attempt
A 16-year-old girl in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, managed to escape an attempted kidnapping on her way to school by using a geometry compass as a weapon.
She got into an auto-rickshaw and noticed an unknown man already inside. When she asked the driver to stop near her school but he sped up instead, she quickly hit him with her compass, pushed the other man away, and jumped out of the moving vehicle.
Police have registered a case
The girl reached school safely and told her mother what happened. Police have registered a case for kidnapping and attempt to commit a serious offense under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
They're now working to track down the driver and his accomplice by gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses.