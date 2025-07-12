Brave teen thwarts kidnapping attempt India Jul 12, 2025

A 16-year-old girl in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, managed to escape an attempted kidnapping on her way to school by using a geometry compass as a weapon.

She got into an auto-rickshaw and noticed an unknown man already inside. When she asked the driver to stop near her school but he sped up instead, she quickly hit him with her compass, pushed the other man away, and jumped out of the moving vehicle.