Next Article
Ministry examines Ahmedabad crash preliminary report
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has asked for a closer review of the first findings from the Ahmedabad plane crash investigation.
He made it clear that these results are just a starting point and promised the ministry is serious about figuring out what went wrong and making flying safer.
Ministry is taking an active role in reviewing every detail
The minister highlighted that the real answers will come with the final report, saying it's important to have all the facts before drawing conclusions.
The ministry is taking an active role in reviewing every detail so they can put stronger safety measures in place and help prevent future accidents.