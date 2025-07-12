Aviation expert suggests pilot suicide in Air India crash

'Pilot mental health has played role in past crashes'

Cockpit audio captured crew members questioning who flipped the switches, raising concerns about what really happened.

Ranganathan is urging a deep dive into the pilots' medical and mental health backgrounds, especially since one had recently taken medical leave.

He also reminded everyone that pilot mental health has played a role in past crashes.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu says it's important not to jump to conclusions until a full investigation is done.