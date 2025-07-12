Aviation expert suggests pilot suicide in Air India crash
The recent crash of Air India Flight 171, which claimed 260 lives, might have been caused by someone in the cockpit switching off the fuel supply on purpose.
Aviation expert Captain Mohan Ranganathan pointed this out after investigators found both engines lost power because the fuel switches were manually set to "CUTOFF"—something that can't happen by accident.
'Pilot mental health has played role in past crashes'
Cockpit audio captured crew members questioning who flipped the switches, raising concerns about what really happened.
Ranganathan is urging a deep dive into the pilots' medical and mental health backgrounds, especially since one had recently taken medical leave.
He also reminded everyone that pilot mental health has played a role in past crashes.
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu says it's important not to jump to conclusions until a full investigation is done.